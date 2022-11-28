The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week.

According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Raising Canes in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.

Chase will be joined by Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves, where the two will light up an elaborate display throughout the restaurant and landscaping that features more than 13,000 lights.

Additionally, the decorations outside will include Santa Claus, his reindeer and other decorations inspired by the movie.

A food truck with free hot chocolate and carolers singing Christmas favorites will also join in on the festivities next Tuesday.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation saw its theatrical release in December 1989, and starred Chase alongside Randy Quaid and Beverly D'Angelo.