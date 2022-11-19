Winter holidays

CTA's Holiday Train and Bus Is Back For The Season. Here's When and Where to Catch Ride

The decked out holiday CTA train fleet will roll through Chicago neighborhoods beginning Nov. 25.

Provided by CTA

It's officially Christmas time in Chicago, which also means the return of the CTA's beloved holiday train and bus on several routes throughout the city.

According to the CTA, the Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet takes off on Nov. 25, with the 2022 debut of the CTA holiday train dashing through the snow.

A six-car train will appear, decorated completely with holiday scenes, countless sparkling lights and festive LED signs.

Santa and his reindeer aren't missing out on the occasion either, who will be riding outside alongside the train, greeting children and families from rail line to rail line.

All eight CTA rail lines and 16 of CTA's bus routes will be served by the holiday fleet.

The holiday train will begin operation on the Green Line on Nov. 25 and will take its final voyage on the Yellow Line on Dec. 19.

The holiday bus will take it's first drive on the #56 Milwaukee route on both Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, with a Dec. 23 ride on the #J14 Jeffery Jump acting as the final ride of the 2022 Holiday Fleet.

Here's a look at when and where the CTA holiday train and bus will be running this holiday season:

CTA Holiday Train Schedule:

  • Nov. 25: Green Line
  • Nov. 26: Green Line
  • Nov. 29: Green Line
  • Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines
  • Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines
  • Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines
  • Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines
  • Dec. 6: Red Line
  • Dec. 7: Purple Line
  • Dec. 8: Red Line
  • Dec. 9: Purple Line
  • Dec. 10: Red Line
  • Dec. 13: Pink Line
  • Dec. 14: Pink Line
  • Dec. 15: Blue Line
  • Dec. 16: Blue Line
  • Dec. 17: Blue Line
  • Dec. 19: Yellow Line

CTA Holiday Bus Schedule:

Beginning Nov. 29, the CTA Holiday Bus will travel through these 16 routes:

  • #56 Milwaukee: Nov. 29, 30
  • #91 Austin: Dec. 1
  • #92 Foster: Dec. 1
  • #22 Clark: Dec. 2
  • #97 Skokie: Dec. 3
  • #74 Fullerton: Dec. 6
  • #66 Chicago: Dec. 7, Dec. 8
  • #126 Jackson: Dec. 9
  • #12 Roosevelt: Dec. 10
  • #62 Archer: Dec. 13
  • #49 Western, #X49 Western Express: Dec. 14, Dec. 15
  • #3 King Drive: Dec. 16, Dec. 17
  • #79 79th: Dec. 20
  • #28 Stony Island: Dec. 21
  • #29 State: Dec. 22
  • #J14 Jeffrey Jump: Dec. 23

On the bus' exterior, "Ralphie the Reindeer" will greet residents, and on the inside, riders will find a miniature village, holiday lights and festive seating.

Finally, Mr. Claus himself will be riding atop the bus, ready to deliver toys.

Here's how to track the holiday bus. Normal CTA fares apply.

