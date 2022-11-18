Re-Watch: Countdown to 2022 Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting

A grand celebration took place Friday evening as Chicago's 2022 Christmas tree was lit up for the holiday season at Millennium Park.
Christmas music filled the air and holiday decorations were plentiful, but the magnificent tree was the center of attention.
If you weren't able to catch this year's lighting for whatever reason, there's no need to worry. Re-watch the lighting, and countdown to the big moment, in the player above.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.