NASCAR Reveals a Series of Changes to Chicago Summer Street Race

After gathering input and hearing concerns from residents and business leaders, NASCAR has announced a series of adjustments to the 2023 Street Race slated to take place this summer in downtown Chicago.

Stock cars will bolt down the streets in in a 2.2 mile, 12-turn course over the weekend of July 1 and 2, resulting in the partial closure of main arteries including DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

At a recent meeting, NASCAR officials explained numerous changes are being made to race plans, with many in response to community feedback. Maintaining both vehicle and pedestrian access to the Museum Campus, Maggie Daley Park and Cancer Survivors' Garden will be a priority, they said, emphasizing all three will remain open during the event.

Barrier installation won't start until around June 17. Most major road closures will likely go into effect on June 25, around a week later, which is earlier than initially planned.

The course itself will specifically focus on areas surrounding sidewalks and streets to maintain access to the nearby gardens and the rest of Grant Park. Additionally, representatives addressed concerns about excessive noise, saying NASCAR has been testing mufflers, which can reduce the noise levels by about 10 decibels.

Other measures will be taken to control sound levels, such as starting no races earlier than 10 a.m. and ending all musical events, including performances by The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert and The Black Crowes by 10 p.m. each night.

Chicago Street Race weekend will mark as NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years. The company used to host races at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway from 2001 to 2019.