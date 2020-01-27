Naperville

Naperville Speedway Robbed By Armed Gunmen, Police Say

Offenders took cash and tobacco products

By Sun-Times Wire

A Speedway gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Monday in west suburban Naperville, police said.

Three men armed with a handgun entered the gas station about 3:20 a.m. at 3004 111th St., at Route 59, and demanded cash and tobacco products, according to Naperville police.

They drove off in a black 4-door car, which was located by Naperville police officers, but got away going east on I-88, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Naperville police detectives at 630-420-6666.

