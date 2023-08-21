Naperville shelter reduces fees for ‘Clear the Shelters'

A Naperville animal rescue group is hoping to find new homes for its longest-tenured residents, and as part of that effort they're slashing fees in honor of "Clear the Shelters."

Princess has been at A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter in Naperville for about a year, according to officials. The 7-year-old, 7 pound cat was surrendered by her owner.

“We like to say she is a true princess,” says Kallie Horner, development coordinator at A.DO.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville, “She likes to sit on the cat tree and have her chin scratched. She can be a bit sassy with other cats so we do think she would do best on her own.”

Princess is one of 60 cats currently looking for homes, along with 40 dogs on site at A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter. They also have other animals in foster care.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“The animals that come here, we do our best to comfort them and care for them, but they know that they were abandoned and it definitely it takes a toll on them. It does,” says Horner.

Over the past 35 years, A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter has re-homed over 30,000 cats and dogs, and just like many other shelters nationwide, they are at capacity.

Horner says, “Nationally, shelters are facing a crisis. It got really bad in 2021, and ever since, the trend has just kind of been on an uptick since then, with animals being returned to shelters more than they are being adopted out.”

As part of the nationwide, month long Clear the Shelters event, A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is hosting an event on Sunday from 11am to 5pm. For six hours, they will offer $6 adoption fees for all the cats and dogs that have been there for over six months.

Horner adds, “We would really like to get some of our longest residents into new homes.”

If you plan to attend A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter’s Clear the Shelters event, go to their website and complete an adoption form beforehand.

.