Naperville District 203 considers changing school start, end times

Naperville Community Unit School District 203 is exploring the possibility of altering school day start and end times, the district said Friday.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Dan Bridges shared recommended changes to school day hours and transportation schedules, which were developed by its Innovative School Experience Design teams as well as its operational committee and consultant. The adjustments in questions are meant "to better align with the changing needs of our youth and the future of the workforce," according to the school district's website.

The district will move elementary schools to start first, which minimizes the need for before-school care and ensures buses are available during the day for field trips and extra curricular activities. Under the proposed changes, middle schools would begin at the same time - but end last. Such a move would allow high schoolers to participate in internships, seek and retain employment and better support participation in conference events at varying distances, according to the letter.

"These operational changes shorten bus routes and ensure nearly all buses drop off close to the start of the school day and are waiting at dismissal," Bridges stated in his letter to the district community.

The proposed changes are outlined below:

Level Current School Day Hours Proposed School Day Hours Early Childhood AM Session: 8:15 - 10:45 a.m.

PM Session: 12:05 - 2:35 p.m. 3-year-olds: 8:15 - 10:15 a.m.

4-&5-year-olds: 12:05 - 2:35 p.m. Elementary 8:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. Middle School 8 a.m. - 2:50 p.m. 8:50 a.m. - 3:40 p.m. High School 7:45 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. 8:20 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. Connections 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

The district's Innovative School Experience team will present the above recommendations to the Board of Education at its Feb. 3 meeting and in the weeks ahead will "increase communication" regarding the topic in the community.

If approved, the changes would go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year.