Chicago suburb tops new list of ‘Best Cities to Live in America'

One Chicago suburb just nabbed the No. 1 spot on a new ranking of the best places to live in America.

In the 2024 "Best Places to Live" report from ranking and review website Niche, Naperville landed the No. 1 spot on the report's list of "2024 Best Cities to Live in America." The Chicago suburb also landed at No. 1 on the report's list of "Best Cities to Raise a Family in America."

Overall, Niche gave Naperville an "A+" grade, ranking factors such as public schools, housing, crime and safety, nightlife and diversity.

In 2023, Naperville also landed on the list.

Niche's report, made up of several "Best Places to Live" lists, says its ranking and grades were calculated "using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in deciding where to live." More information on methodology can be found here.

Several other Midwestern spots and Chicago suburbs made the report as well. On the report's "Best Places to Live in America" list, Carmel, Indiana, came in the No. 2 spot. On the report's list of "Best Places to Raise a Family in America," Long Grove in Lake County, Illinois, came in No. 2, and Clarendon Hills, in DuPage County, came in third.

Here's a breakdown of where Midwestern cities ranked on the report:

2024 Best Places to Live in America

Colonial Village, VA Carmel, IN Chesterbrook, PA Uptown, FL Cinco Ranch, TX

2024 Best Cities to Live in America

Naperville, IL The Woodlands, TX Cambridge, MA Arlington, VA Plano, TX Irvine, CA Columbia, MD Overland Park, KS Ann Arbor, MI Bellevue, WA

2024 Best Places to Raise a Family

Chesterbrook, PA Long Grove, IL Clarendon Hills, IL Kildeer, IL Devon, PA Hinsdale, IL Kensington, NY Mountain Lakes, NJ Mariemont, OH Penn Wynne, PA

2024 Best Suburbs to Live in America

Carmel, IN Chesterbrook, PA Cinco Ranch, TX Brookline, MA Ardmore, PA Johns Creek, GA North Bethesda, MD Okemos, MI Blue Ash, OH Brentwood, MO

The report also ranked the 2024 "Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area." Here's a breakdown of the top 10 that landed on the list:

2024 Best Places to Live in Chicago Area

Naperville Clarendon Hills Long Grove Hinsdale Buffalo Grove Vernon Hills Kildeer Evanston Loop Northbrook

Find the full report from Niche here.