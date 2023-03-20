Naperville Named Among Best Cities to Live in America – Again. Here's Where it Stands

Naperville has made the list of America's best cities for another year in a row.

The suburban community ranked fourth on the 2023 Best Cities to Live in America list, which was released Monday by Niche, a popular rankings and review website.

"Living in Naperville offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website's description of the city reads. "In Naperville there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Naperville and residents tend to have moderate political views..."

Ahead of Naperville this year are: Cambridge Massachusetts at number one, Arlington, Virginia in second and The Woodlands, Texas, rounding out the top three. It isn't the only Midwest city to make the top 10, however. Ann Arbor, Michigan, ranked at eighth and Overland Park, Kansas, took the ninth spot.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The city of 149,000 residents is no stranger to accolades, having made multiple other lists, including Cities with the Best Public Schools in America and Best Cities to Raise a Family in America. Naperville's place on this specific list is a marked change from last year - when it was named the 16th best U.S. city to live in.

Below are the top 10 cities:

Cambridge, Massachusetts Arlington, Virginia The Woodlands, Texas Naperville, Illinois Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California Irvine, California Ann Arbor, Michigan Overland Park, Kansas Bellevue, Michigan

The full list of the 2023 Best Cities to Live in America is available here.