These are the 10 best places to live in the Chicago area, according to new report

Several suburbs and one popular Chicago neighborhood just landed on a new ranking of the 2024 "Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area."

The new list, released earlier this week, was part of a "Best Places to Live" report from ranking and review website Niche. The report, made up of several lists -- including "Best Places to Raise a Family," and "Best Suburbs to Live in America" -- says its ranking and grades were calculated "using a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in deciding where to live."

More information on methodology can be found here.

On the report's list of "Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area," Naperville nabbed the top spot. Naperville also came in No. 1 on the report's "Best Cities to Live in America," the report showed.

Several other suburbs made the "Best Places to Live in the Chicago Area" list, including Clarendon Hills, Long Grove, Hinsdale and Evanston. The Loop, in Chicago, was the only area of Chicago proper that made the list.

2024 Best Places to Live in Chicago Area

Naperville Clarendon Hills Long Grove Hinsdale Buffalo Grove Vernon Hills Kildeer Evanston Loop Northbrook

Several other Midwestern spots and Chicago suburbs made the report as well. On the report's "Best Places to Live in America" list, Carmel, Indiana, came in the No. 2 spot. On the report's list of "Best Places to Raise a Family in America," Long Grove in Lake County, Illinois, came in No. 2, and Clarendon Hills, in DuPage County, came in third.

Here's a breakdown of where Midwestern cities ranked on the report:

2024 Best Places to Live in America

Colonial Village, VA Carmel, IN Chesterbrook, PA Uptown, FL Cinco Ranch, TX

2024 Best Cities to Live in America

Naperville, IL The Woodlands, TX Cambridge, MA Arlington, VA Plano, TX Irvine, CA Columbia, MD Overland Park, KS Ann Arbor, MI Bellevue, WA

2024 Best Places to Raise a Family

Chesterbrook, PA Long Grove, IL Clarendon Hills, IL Kildeer, IL Devon, PA Hinsdale, IL Kensington, NY Mountain Lakes, NJ Mariemont, OH Penn Wynne, PA

2024 Best Suburbs to Live in America

Carmel, IN Chesterbrook, PA Cinco Ranch, TX Brookline, MA Ardmore, PA Johns Creek, GA North Bethesda, MD Okemos, MI Blue Ash, OH Brentwood, MO

Find the full report from Niche here.