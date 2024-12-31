Berwyn

‘My best friend:' Suburban family pleads for return of dog taken in stolen vehicle

While loading his vehicle, Richard Corona's Pomeranian, Wally, followed him and hopped into the passenger seat as he had done so many times before.

By JC Navarrete

A suburban Berwyn family expressed heartbreak and frustration after their vehicle was stolen over the weekend with their precious dog inside.

The day started as a normal Sunday for Rafael Corona and his family - but suddenly took a devastating twist. While loading his vehicle, Corona's Pomeranian, Wally, followed him and hopped into the passenger seat as he had done so many times before.

Corona left the car running to warm it up.

"Once I returned less than two or three minutes, my car was gone," he told NBC Chicago.

The family has been busy putting signs with Wally's picture up throughout the neighborhood in hope that someone will spot their beloved pet and do the right thing.

“He was a part of the family and my best friend, I had him for 14 years, and we miss him, we really just want to get him back," Corona said.

Police are looking for Corona's vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Forester. The family believes they’ve narrowed down their search to a man seen poking around the garage just minutes before the vehicle was taken.

As 2024 comes to an end, Corona and his loved ones just want to ring in the new year with Wally by their side.

“Keep the car and bring us our boy back, no questions asked," the dog owner said. "I got a reward, $1,000 cash reward. Anybody that can give me any information. We just want our buddy back, we just really want our dog back."

