Murder charges filed in Aug. 2023 Bishop Ford shooting

Illinois State Police revealed that charges have been filed in the shooting death of 30-year-old Travon Mackie, who was killed in an expressway shooting on the Bishop Ford freeway last year.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Calvin Woods was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 28, 2023 shooting.

Police were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 7:27 p.m. on the inbound side of the Bishop Ford near Dolton Road.

Upon arrival, troopers found two crashed vehicles. Mackie was inside one of those vehicles, and was found to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Another vehicle was also located at the scene, but there was no one inside.

After several months of investigation, agents with the Illinois State Police determined that Woods had been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and identified him as a suspect in the killing.

Those agents, along with assistance from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, took Woods into custody Thursday.

He will face multiple charges of first-degree murder in the shooting, and is expected to appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Sunday.