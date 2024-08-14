Murder charges filed in 2021 slaying of Chicago student in Carbondale

Nearly three years after an 18-year-old Chicago student was gunned down at a frat party in Carbondale, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the slaying.

According to police, the 22-year-old suspect in the shooting death of Keeshanna Jackson was charged with two counts of first degree murder and several additional felones this week, nearly three years to the day after the fatal attack.

Authorities say that Jackson, who was a freshman at Southern Illinois University, was attending a party on Aug. 22, 2021 when an exchange of gunfire happened between two feuding groups of individuals.

Jackson was struck, as were three other people, and was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Over the course of the investigation, more than 100 individuals were identified who had attended the party, and officers zeroed in on 22-year-old Carbondale resident Keavonte Nesby as a suspect in the case. Nesby was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Authorities did not rule out more arrests in connection with the case, with rewards being offered for additional information. Still, Jackson’s family is grateful that a suspect has been identified after nearly three years of waiting.

“We’re grateful just to hear that charges were made today,” Jackson’s aunt Kchell White said. “It actually just brings so much joy. It’s a big difference to hear that justice will be served for my niece.”