Harvey Mayor's Security Detail Exchanges Gunfire With Robbery Suspect on Chicago's North Side

A security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark attempted to intervene in an armed robbery on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with a suspect.

Sources tell NBC 5 that the mayor's security detail was outside of his residence in the Goose Island neighborhood when they observed an attempted robbery in progress.

When that occurred, at least one suspect fired shots at the private security officers. Those officers returned fire, sources tell NBC 5.

It is unknown at this time whether anyone was struck by gunfire, with Chicago fire officials saying that no one was transported from the scene.

A source texted NBC 5, saying that Clark was "okay" following the incident.

According to Total Traffic, Halsted is closed between Clybourn Avenue and North Avenue, while North Avenue is closed between Clybourn Avenue and Halsted.

Sky 5 flew over the scene just after 2:30 p.m. and observed a large police presence near the triangle formed by North Avenue, Halsted Street and Clybourn Avenue, causing traffic disruptions as an investigation remains underway.

We will have more details on this story as they develop.