1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy: CFD

One teen was killed and three other teens were wounded in a shooting at Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said police and paramedics responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street where four people were discovered with gunshot wounds.

According to fire officials:

A teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene

A teen boy was transported to an area hospital in traumatic arrest

A teen girl was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries

A teen boy was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern has confirmed the shooting happened outside the school, and added that an "all-clear" has been issued to students still inside the school from CPS.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 5 for further updates.