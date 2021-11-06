Mother of Suspect in Bensenville Officer Shooting Says Son Was Struggling With Mental Health

A police officer is still hospitalized after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Saturday morning in suburban Bensenville.

An officer was called to an apartment near Wood Avenue and York Road just before 1 a.m., and when the officer arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots at him, according to police.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a suburban hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Some people living at the apartment complex woke up to the sound of gunshots and a woman screaming.

“We were concerned about what was really happening outside because we didn’t know what was happening at that moment,” said Yesenia Cruz.

Cruz heard the commotion and saw the police activity.

“I was personally scared because I didn’t know if we were safe— like we didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Family of the suspect told NBC 5 he’s been struggling with mental health issues over the past couple of weeks.

His mom told NBC 5 over the phone she called 911 after her son was acting out. He was in the bedroom when the officer arrived.

She told the officer she was going to get her son, but that’s when he came out of the room and started shooting at the officer. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Bensenville police spent hours investigating the scene of the crime. The yellow tape still remains on the stairwell where neighbors believe the officer ran down and called for back up after being shot.

“I hope he really gets a full recovery,” said Kenneth Saratscha who lives across the street. “This has always been a peaceful neighborhood you know, ever since I grew up here. I never seen nothing like this happen.”

According to the suspect’s family, he’s facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated battery.

He will appear in bond court Sunday morning. Bensenville police and the Dupage County State’s Attorney’s Office have not confirmed his identity.