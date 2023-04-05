Survey Provides Look Into The Most Popular Easter Candies In Illinois

Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and creative, colorful candy is oftentimes part of the family celebration.

As you gear up for fun traditions such as Easter egg hunts and family brunches, you may be trying to figure out what to include in your loved one's Easter baskets.

According to a new study, there's one candy that Illinoisans love around the time of Easter, and it may surprise you.

Jelly beans are the most popular Easter candy in Illinois, as found by online candy retailer CandyStore.com.

CandyStore researched the three most popular Easter treats in all 50 states.

In Illinois, Kinder Eggs ranked at number 2, while Hershey's Fun Size Candy bars came in 3rd place.

The following states joined Illinois with jelly beans as their preferred Easter candy:

Oregon

Montana

Hawaii

Kansas

Oklahoma

New York

As for our neighbors, Indiana's most preferred Easter candy is foil-wrapped chocolate eggs, with jelly beans coming in as the runner-up. Cadbury Mini Eggs were in third place for Indiana.

In Wisconsin, Hershey's fun-sized candy bars came out on top, followed by peeps and a chocolate bunny respectively.

Missourians agree with Indiana residents when it comes to their favorite Easter candy, with foil-wrapped chocolate eggs also topping the list in the Show Me State.

Plastic eggs with candy and malt ball eggs followed the foil-wrapped treats as Missouri's favorites.

Candy is a key factor in the spring holiday. A report showed that consumers spent around $3 billion on Easter candy during the holiday season.

The list was compiled using sales data from CandyStore over the past 15 years.

To learn more about this Easter candy study, see here.