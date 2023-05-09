Morgan Wallen revealed he will cancel six more weeks of performances after he received "bad news" from his doctors this week, leaving many in Chicago wondering what that will mean for his scheduled Wrigley Field shows.

The country music star had recently returned to the stage in Florida after suddenly canceling a performance in Mississippi, saying he had lost his voice and was unable to perform.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," he said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. "Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So that's what I'm going to do."

Wallen went on to say that he was working on rescheduling the performances during that time, but some shows are still "pending."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I'll keep you updated," he said. "I won't be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe but we are going to make those right next year."

The singer said his doctors appeared confident he will "get back to 100%."

"They also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice," he said. "So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it, but I love you guys. I appreciate all the support that you always give me. I'll see you soon and I'll be back better than ever."

The country superstar is set to bring his tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field June 22 and June 23 for a pair of sold-out shows.

That date comes just around the six-week mark from Wallen's announcement, but could mark the first performance to fall just after his reported timeline.

It was not immediately clear if that performance still stands, however. Live Nation did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's requests for comment and Wallen did not list which performances would be rescheduled.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the performances were still listed on MLB's website as well as Live Nation's.

While Wallen is one of country music's biggest stars, he's no stranger to controversy. He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur. He apologized at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

Check back for more on this developing story.