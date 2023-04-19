Here's When Country Star Morgan Wallen is Coming to Chicago

Country superstar Morgan Wallen’s latest album has retained a stranglehold on the charts in recent weeks, and he will be bringing his tour to Chicago later this summer.

Wallen, touring behind the strength of his album “One Thing at a Time,” will make appearances on June 22 and 23 at Wrigley Field for a pair of sold-out shows, according to his website.

Tickets are available on the secondary market for both shows.

“One Thing at a Time” has been on top of the Billboard 200 for the last five weeks, according to the magazine, and his single “Last Night” is firmly entrenched in the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For fans unable to get tickets to the Chicago shows, Wallen also has an upcoming show at Moline’s Vibrant Arena on April 28. He will also visit St. Louis’ Busch Stadium as part of his “One Night at a Time” world tour.

A full list of tour dates and ticket information can be found on Wallen’s website.