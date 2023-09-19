More than 80 people arrested in Chicago this past weekend, but no homicides reported

While this past weekend in Chicago was one of the least violent, with no homicides reported, the number of arrests made was more than 80, Chicago police said.

A report from the Chicago Sun-Times said zero homicides were reported over the weekend, although at least 22 people were wounded — four of them critically — in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, Chicago police said.

It was the second weekend this year without a homicide in the city, the report added. However, the number of people arrested this past weekend was high.

According to Chicago police, 86 people were arrested for a number of charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a peace officer, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, aggravated assault and more.

The majority of arrests came on the west side, in the 10th (Ogden) district, Chicago police said, with 26 arrests reported. In the 8th District (Chicago Lawn), 22 arrests were made, police data showed.

Downtown, in the 1st District, 18 arrests were made, Chicago police said. In the 18th District, 10 people were arrested, authorities said.

Seven arrests were made in the 12th (Near West) District, and three arrests were made in the 25th (Grand Central) District, police said.

The lack of homicides and high number arrests came on a weekend when thousands of people crowded downtown streets as part of celebration for Mexican Independence Day. Both Friday and Saturday nights, the Office of Emergency Management and Communication closed access to downtown from Division to 18th Street, and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street due to the caravans.

Access was limited to critical response workers and to residents during those times, with access available only at specific intersections.

“The balance is we celebrate culture and making sure that our first responders have access to hospitals and clinics,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a media availability Monday. “Again, the beauty of the city of Chicago is really our diversity and it was an incredible display of Mexican independence.”