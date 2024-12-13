More than 100 people were sworn in as American citizens Friday at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, marking a significant milestone for many in their journeys to the United States.

The ceremony saw 147 people from 56 different countries be naturalized as U.S. citizens, taking the oath of allegiance in the museum's auditorium.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I now declare you citizens of the United States,” Chief Judge Virgina Kendall of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said.

They heard stories from Kendall and from U.S. Senator Dick Durbin as they reflected on their family’s journey to the land of the free.

“This leap of faith into this new place, this new opportunity, leaving behind a lot of good memories and maybe some bad ones too, but coming to the United States and believing this is the right thing for you and your family, and your future—we’re lucky to have you,” Durbin said

The ceremony marks the end of a years-long process for some.

“I feel so blessed, very emotional,” Elizabeth Kaweesa, who was born in Uganda, said. “It’s been 16 years and so I’m blessed. I feel very grateful. It’s a honor to be a citizen today.”



They’re ready to mark a new chapter and a new beginning for their families in their new home country.

“It means the place of dreams, the ability to stand out, it’s a new life,” Gideon Amponsah, who was born in Ghana said. “I’m glad for the opportunity to do it the pursuit of happiness and liberty.”

It’s been an emotional day for one woman from Italy, who told NBC Chicago she was thinking about her father when she took her oath.

“My father loved America so much, but he inspired me to be a citizen. He passed five months ago,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself.”

These new citizens are beaming with pride, proud to be an American and encourage others to never give up on their journey to freedom.

“Just for anyone that’s in that process, I just encourage you to keep having the faith,” Muabon Paye, who was born in Liberia.

Some families also celebrated the citizenship achievement and took pictures in the museum’s “Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights” exhibit.

The museum also gave new citizens a free membership for a year to explore the exhibits.