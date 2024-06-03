illinois news

More than 1 million chickens dead after massive southern Illinois fire

More than two dozen departments assisted in putting out the blaze

A massive blaze at a farm in southern Illinois has left more than one million birds dead and the facility a total loss, officials said.

The fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Farina, a community located in Marion County, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps told KSDK that multiple buildings at the site were completely consumed by flames, with smoke visible for miles and more than two dozen fire departments called to help bring the blaze under control.

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour confirmed on his Facebook page that more than one million birds were killed in the fire, which devasted the free-range Farina Farms chicken facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal. No injuries were reported during the massive response.

