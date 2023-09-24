More ramp closures coming to Kennedy Expressway starting Monday

If you take the Kennedy Expressway often, you might want to start preparing for delays.

Additional ramp closures are coming to the inbound lanes starting on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. As part of the ongoing improvement project between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street in Chicago, bridge rehabilitation and ramp repairs will take place in the coming days.

As a result, the following ramps will be shut down at 6 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting:

Pulaski Avenue to inbound Kennedy; expected to reopen in two weeks

Montrose Avenue to inbound Kennedy; anticipated to reopen in late October

Kedzie Avenue to inbound Kennedy; expected to reopen in late October

Inbound Kennedy to Fullerton Avenue; will likely reopen in late October

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Several other closures, which were in place as of Sunday night, will soon come to an end, including:

Irving Park Road to inbound Kennedy; set to reopen the week of Sept. 25

Kimball Avenue to inbound Kennedy; set to reopen the week of Sept. 25

The years-long construction project is planned to run through the fall of 2025.