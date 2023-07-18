New traffic configuration coming to inbound Kennedy Expressway overnight

A series of overnight lane closures will help to usher in a new configuration on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Tuesday and into Wednesday, representing a step forward in a massive reconstruction project on the highway.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, only one lane of the inbound Kennedy will remain open beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the reversible express lanes also closing to complete a lane shift between Division Street and Ohio Street.

The inbound Kennedy will also see lane closures from Ashland to Lake Street to help complete work on the lane shift. It should be wrapped up by 5 a.m. Wednesday, per IDOT officials.

Express lanes will be reopened at that time, but the express lane exit at Diversey will close, preventing motorists from exiting those lanes until Ohio Street.

As part of the new lane configuration, inbound lanes will shift to the left side of the roadway south of Division Street, and then all lanes will converge near Ohio Street.

Later in the month, lanes will shift between the Edens junction and Webster Avenue, from the left side to the right side of the Kennedy. Finally, the lanes will shift between Webster and Division in late August.

More information can be found on IDOT’s website.