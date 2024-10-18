Retail

More Big Lots stores across Illinois to close: See the full list here

At the end of 2023, Big Lots operated nearly 1,400 stores in 48 states

Discount furniture retailer Big Lots will close more Illinois stores than initially expected following a bankruptcy protection filing earlier this year, its website showed Friday.

The Ohio-based chain, which sells furniture, home décor and other items, filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year, saying high inflation, interest rates and lower consumer demand on certain products hurt the business. It later announced that hundreds of stores across the country were set to close, including 9 out of 28 stores in Illinois.

Those stores, located primarily in the Chicago suburbs, closed their doors earlier this fall. However, according to Big Lots website, four additional store closings were added to the list.

As of Oct. 18, here's which Big Lots stores have closed or will soon close in Illinois, according to its website:

Illinois Big Lots stores already closed:

  • Burbank - 8148 S. Cicero Ave.
  • Calumet City - 1699 River Oaks Dr.
  • Centralia - 1139 W. Broadway
  • Crest Hill - 1608 N. Larkin Ave.
  • Elgin - 204 S. Randall Rd.
  • Fairview Heights - 10850 Lincoln Trl
  • Lockport - 340 Summit Dr.
  • Niles - 7233 W. Dempster St.
  • Oakbrook Terrace - 17x714 W. 22nd St.

Illinois Big Lots stores that will soon close

  • Champaign - 2004 W. Springfield Ave.
  • Country Club Hills - 4050 183rd St.
  • Franklin Park - 10205 Grand Ave.
  • Round Lake Beach - 200 W. Rollins Rd.
