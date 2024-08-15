Hundreds of Big Lots stores set to close, including several in Illinois and Indiana

Discount retailer Big Lots is set to close over 300 stores nationwide as the company grapples with continued financial issues that have clouded the once-thriving chain's future.

A filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission from late last month noted that the retailer could close up to 315 stores as part of an update to its loan terms.

The closures exceed the previously announced 150 store closures from two months earlier.

Big Lots, based in Columbus, Ohio, previously reported a 10% drop in sales in its first quarter ending in June.

The company currently operates just under 1,400 stores nationwide.

Here's a look at the stores officially closing in Illinois and Indiana:

Illinois

Burbank

Calumet City

Centralia

Elgin

Fairview Heights

Oakbrook Terrace

Crest Hill

Lockport

Niles

Indiana

Elkhart

Fort Wayne: Jefferson Pointe

Warsaw

North Indianapolis

Kokomo