Resurgence in Monkeypox Cases Reported Across Chicago

Chicago's Howard Brown Health is warning of a comeback in monkeypox cases across the city in recent weeks, the health system announced Friday.

Seven new cases have been reported since April 17, marking a sharp increase from the one new case reported a week prior. Last week's new case rate in Chicago was the highest new weekly rate in any part of the U.S. this year, according to officials.

In a news release, Howard Brown Health, which focuses on providing affirming health care, encourages sexually active community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"For example, unvaccinated people planning to attend International Mr. Leather at the end of May should receive their first dose of the mpox vaccination as soon as possible,” said Dr. Patrick Gibbons, Chief Medical Director. “The more people who get vaccinated, the better protected the LGBTQ+ community will be from another outbreak of Monkeypox this year.”

Anyone at risk for monkeypox who hasn't been vaccinated can schedule a vaccination appointment at one of Howard Brown's nine medical clinics.

Monkeypox often begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

Person-to-person transmission is possible through "close physical contact with monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact," according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Virus symptoms range from fever, aches and rashes all over the body.

"Suspected cases may present with early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that may begin on one site on the body and spread to other parts," CDPH previously stated.