Missouri Olympian fundraising for her family to watch her in Paris

One Missouri Olympian has launched a fundraiser in an effort to allow her parents to travel to Paris to watcher compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

DeAnna Price has officially qualified to compete in Track and Field in Paris next month. Specifically, she specializes in the hammer throw, where she currently holds the national record.

Price is originally from Troy, Missouri, but also attended Southern Illinois University.

The 2024 games mark Price's third Olympics, finishing eighth in the hammer throw competition at both the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, held in 2021.

Now, the 31-year-old world champion has a goal that has nothing to do with medaling at all, as she hopes to give her family the opportunity to watch her compete in Paris.

Price started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, where she is aiming to raise the necessary funds to get her family to Paris. In the description, Price said that although she is going to Paris, she couldn’t have done it without her family by her side.

The fundraiser currently has a $30,000 goal, with over $8,000 raised thus far.

There has been over 130 donations, some of which are shown with words of encouragement from donors, urging her to remember to have fun and praising her performance at the Olympic Trials.

Price specifically says that she wants to be able to bring her parents, Ann and Dan Price, and her in-laws, Cheryl and Steve Lambert. Her husband, J.C. Lambert, is also a thrower who now coaches Track and Field at the University of Illinois.

“When your family has been by your side it means a little bit more when you can look up in the stands and see them being apart of this amazing journey,” the fundraiser said.

See more details about Price’s fundraiser here.