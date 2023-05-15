Missing South Elgin Girl Who Was Featured in Netflix Series Found in North Carolina, Police Say

A South Elgin girl abducted nearly six years ago was found on Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, when someone recognized her mother from a media report and called police, according to law enforcement.

Heather Unbehaun was taken into custody and expected to be extradited to northern Illinois, where she is accused of abducting her then 10-year-old daughter, Kayla, in 2017, police previously said. On July 4 of that year, Kayla's father went to pick her up from an address in Wheaton, but learned Heather had packed her vehicle and left with their daughter the day before, according to authorities.

Weeks later, the Kane County State's Attorney's office issued a kidnapping warrant for Heather. The two hadn't been located until Saturday, when a woman at a Plato's Closet in Asheville recognized Heather from "published media" and called police, according to Asheville police spokeswoman Samantha Booth.

Heather was arrested, and Kayla, now 15 years old, was placed into the custody of the North Carolina Division of Social Services. The teen was expected to be reunited with family and brought back to Illinois.

Kayla's disappearance was one of several family abduction cases featured on an episode of the Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" in November 2022.