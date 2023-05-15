south elgin

Missing South Elgin Girl Who Was Featured in Netflix Series Found in North Carolina, Police Say

A woman at a Plato's Closet in Asheville recognized Heather Unbehaun from "published media" and called police, according to Asheville police spokeswoman Samantha Booth.

By Matt Stefanski and WYFF

A South Elgin girl abducted nearly six years ago was found on Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, when someone recognized her mother from a media report and called police, according to law enforcement.

Heather Unbehaun was taken into custody and expected to be extradited to northern Illinois, where she is accused of abducting her then 10-year-old daughter, Kayla, in 2017, police previously said. On July 4 of that year, Kayla's father went to pick her up from an address in Wheaton, but learned Heather had packed her vehicle and left with their daughter the day before, according to authorities.

Weeks later, the Kane County State's Attorney's office issued a kidnapping warrant for Heather. The two hadn't been located until Saturday, when a woman at a Plato's Closet in Asheville recognized Heather from "published media" and called police, according to Asheville police spokeswoman Samantha Booth.

Heather was arrested, and Kayla, now 15 years old, was placed into the custody of the North Carolina Division of Social Services. The teen was expected to be reunited with family and brought back to Illinois.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Kayla's disappearance was one of several family abduction cases featured on an episode of the Netflix series "Unsolved Mysteries" in November 2022.

This article tagged under:

south elgin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us