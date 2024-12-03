Michigan

Midwest earns spot on Chase Travel's new '25 Trips to Take in 2025′ list

The inaugural list, from Chase Travel, spans coastal Vietnam to mainland Greece

It may not be the most exotic destination, but the Great Lakes -- Michigan in particular -- just landed on Chase Travel's new list of "25 Trips to Take in 2025."

The inaugural list of top destinations to visit -- which spans coastal Vietnam to mainland Greece -- was informed by Chase Travel booking trends nd insights from travel experts, a release said. Aside from the Great Lakes, only four other U.S. locations were named to the list -- Big Sky Montana, Georgia, Southern California and Little River, Miami.

According to Chase Travel, flight and hotel bookings across Michigan, which touches for of the five Great Lakes, are up more than 20 percent year over year for 2025, with editors touting hotels including The Inn at Stonecliffe in Mackinac Island, Otis Harbor Springs and Ada Hotel.

Chase also noted that Detroit is "in the middle of its own resurgence," with a 22-acre green space along the Detroit River in 2025 ,and a new bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario.

According to travel experts, spring through fall may be the best time to visit the state, with planning ahead recommended.

"Book early reservations for dinner; restaurants (and everything else) in these small lake towns tend to close early," the report said.

The full list of 25 destinations can be found below. The report from Chase Travel can be found here.

  • Antwerp, Belgium
  • The Athens Riveria
  • Bahia, Brazil
  • Big Sky, Montana
  • Coastal Vietnam
  • Georgia, U.S.
  • Great Lakes, U.S.
  • Greenland
  • Grenada
  • Guanacaste, Costa Rica
  • Italy
  • Kenya
  • Little River, Miami
  • Mallorca, Spain
  • Morocco
  • Peru
  • Riveria Nayarit, Mexico
  • Rwanda
  • Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
  • Scotland
  • Seoul, South Korea
  • Southern California U.S.
  • Thailand
  • Warsaw, Poland
  • Western Autstraia
