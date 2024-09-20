The No. 2 "Best Fall Travel Destination" in the country is in the Midwest, according to a new report.

Mackinac Island was just voted the "No. 2 Best Fall Travel Destination" in USA Today's "10Best" Readers' Choice awards for 2024, according to a press release.

The car-free island on Lake Huron, between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula, was also recently named the "No. 1 Best Summer Travel Destination" in the outlet's summer awards earlier this year.

"The vibes are just right on Mackinac Island each fall," the report said. "Crisp, sunny days with vibrant foliage give way to a slower pace of life in this resort town. A carriage ride is one of the best ways to peep those leaves, and Halloween weekend is always a fun event. Kids can go trick-or-treat at the downtown shops while adults enjoy grown-up costume parties at local establishments later in the evening."

ILLINOIS FALL COLORS GUIDE: Here's when and where to see the season's best

The island moved up a spot on the list for 2024. In 2023, Mackinac Island was named the No. 3 "Best Fall Travel Destination," with Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Allegany County, Maryland taking the top two spots.

For 2024, Mackinac Island edged out Allegany County, which came in 3rd. Gatlinburg remained in the top spot for 2024, according to the list.

According to editors, fall destinations were selected by an "expert panel" and voted on by readers for their "beautiful scenery, fantastic weather, and wealth of seasonal activities and events."

Here's the full list of locations that made the top 10 list:

10. Branson, Missour

9. Cody, Wyoming

8. Columbus, Ohio

7. Loudoun County, Virginia

6. Saratoga County, New York

5. Estes Park, Colorado

4. Lafayette, Louisiana

3. Allegany County, Maryland

2. Mackinac Island, Michigan

1. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The full report can be found here.