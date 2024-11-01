Michael Jordan's Steak House in Oak Brook to permanently close in December

Michael Jordan's Steak House in Oak Brook, one of two steakhouses in the Chicago area bearing the Bulls legend's name, announced the restaurant will permanently close in December.

The announcement was made in a social media post that thanked the restaurant's staff and customers, while clarifying that other locations would remain operational.

The restaurant's final day of service is slated for Saturday, Dec. 21.

Guests dining at the restaurant as it closes for good may also be in for a unique gift.

"If you have a monogrammed steak knife, we’d love for you to take it home as a token of our gratitude," the restaurant's Facebook page said.

Michael Jordan's Steak House operates four other locations, including one inside the Intercontinental Hotel on Chicago's Magnificent Mile that will remain open.

The restaurant's other locations are at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, the Ilani Casino in Washington and Inspire Resort in South Korea.