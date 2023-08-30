Metra adds service as ‘Bike the Drive' hits DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Metra announced that two of its lines will add additional service into the city of Chicago on Sunday in celebration of the annual “Bike the Drive” event.

The event will shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday morning, providing bike riders with views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline, with a 30-mile roundtrip available to bicyclists eager to make the trip.

According to Metra officials, an extra inbound train on the BNSF Line will depart Aurora at 5:10 a.m., and will arrive at Union Station at 6:21 a.m. An extra outbound train will then depart Chicago at 11:40 a.m.

On the UP-Northwest Line, an extra train will leave Crystal Lake at 5:15 a.m., with a scheduled arrival at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 6:40 a.m. An extra outbound train will leave Ogilvie at 1:30 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Each of those trains will be equipped with an extra bike-friendly car, with 15 bike racks.

Those trains will also have spaces in priority seating areas that are found on most Metra trains during non-rush hour and weekend service, according to the agency.

“Bike the Drive” is an annual event put on by the Active Transportation Alliance, which works to “improve conditions for walking, biking and public transit throughout Chicagoland,” according to its website.

Not only can riders take their bikes out on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the event, which runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., but a festival will also be held at Butler Field in Grant Park following the ride.

More information on registration costs, as well as information on the route and exit points, can be found on the “Bike the Drive” website.