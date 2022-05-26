Memorial Day Weekend: Things to Do in and Around Chicago

From music festivals and concerts to sporting events and beaches opening, the city is in for a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

After some showers early Friday morning, the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be sunny and warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Here are some ways to take a break and enjoy the weekend:

Sueños Chicago Music Festival

The new music festival hit Chicago this weekend and will run from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. Along the city's lakefront, the two-day event will feature over 170 performances on eight stages.

Concertgoers can enter the festival on Buckingham Fountain Plaza located at Columbus Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Click here for information on street closures.

Coldplay Concert at Soldier Field

Coldplay is sure to bring some sparks to Chicago this weekend. The band is set to take on Soldier Field both Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., accompanied by openers H.E.R. and Drama.

Gates open for the Music of the Spheres World Tour at 5 p.m., and the concert is expected to run until about 11:30 p.m.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game

The White Sox will again face the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, starting at 6:10 on Saturday and at 1:10 on Sunday. Traffic could be heavy around Wrigleyville around these times.

Chicago Beaches Open

Both North Avenue and Oak Street beaches are set to open for the summer season this weekend. However, no lifeguards will be on duty, so swimming will not be permitted.

Farmer's Markets

Green City Market

Saturday: 1817 N. Clark St., 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Green City West Loop

Saturday: Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sagamon, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Nettelhorst French Market

Saturday: 3252 N. Broadway, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

South Loop Printers Row Farmers Market

Saturday: 632 S. Dearborn St., 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Farmers Market

Saturday: 2001 N. Orchard St., 7 a.m.–1 p.m.

Division Street City Market

Saturday: 100 W. Division St., 7 a.m.–12 p.m.

61st Street Farmers Market

Saturday: 1400 E. 61st St., 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

95th Street Farmers Market

Sunday: 1835 W. 95th St., 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Logan Square Farmers Market

Sunday: 3025-3113 W. Logan Blvd., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pilsen Community Market

Sunday: 1811-1825 S. Blue Island Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wicker Park Farmers Market

Sunday: 1425 N. Damen Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fireworks at Navy Pier

Navy Pier's iconic firework show returns to the lakefront this weekend, along with several summer music and family events.

Summer fireworks along the pier begin May 28 and run through Sept. 3. Firework shows are Wednesday and Saturday nights, at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.