Sueños Chicago, Coldplay to Cause Street Closures, Increased Traffic Memorial Day Weekend

From music festivals and concerts to sporting events and beaches opening, the city is in for a busy Memorial Day Weekend, accompanied my street closures and expected heavy traffic.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned people headed to the city for the holiday weekend to be wary of additional crowds, leading to different traffic patterns and likely delays.

OEMC also warned Chicgaoans to be aware of surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately to 9-1-1.

Here are some events happening this weekend and street closures:

Sueños Chicago music festival

The new music festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. These are the upcoming street closures:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells: Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Friday to Thursday, June 2

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue: Friday to Monday

These sidewalks will also be closed:

Balbo Avenue east bound and west bound sidewalks from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through Thursday, June 2

Balbo Avenue east bound and west bound sidewalks from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue: Wednesday to Tuesday, May 31

DuSable Lake Shore Drive south bound sidewalk from Buckingham Fountain to Roosevelt Road: Wednesday to Tuesday, May 31

Columbus Drive south bound and north bound sidewalks from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells: Wednesday to Tuesday, May 31

Coldplay concert at Soldier Field

Though gates open at 5 p.m., the performance is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is expected to run until about 11:30 p.m.

"Concert goers are encouraged to take public transportation, but if driving, it’s encouraged to use I-55NB/SB to get to Soldier Field," OEMC said in a statement.

White Sox vs. Cubs game

The White Sox will again face the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, starting at 6:10 on Saturday and at 1:10 on Sunday. Traffic could be heavy around Wrigleyville around these times.

Beaches open

Both North Avenue and Oak Street beaches are set to open for the summer season this weekend. However, no lifeguards will be on duty, so swimming will not be permitted.