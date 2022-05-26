Fireworks Return to Navy Pier This Memorial Day Weekend

Navy Pier's iconic firework show returns to the lakefront this weekend, along with several summer music and family events.

Summer fireworks along the pier begin May 28 and run through Sept. 3. Firework shows are Wednesday and Saturday nights, at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Navy Pier's summer music series "Live on the Lake!" also returns this weekend, with live performances from local bands.

In June, free dance lessons will be offered at Navy Pier on Tuesdays, and on free workouts and Sunset Yoga will be offered on Thursdays.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other June events at Navy Pier include Chi-Soul Fest June 11-12, freshwater racing competition SailGP June 18-19 and Navy Pier Pride June 25.

Here's the full schedule.