McHenry passes ordinance allowing for ‘rogue buses' dropping off migrants to be impounded

The McHenry City Council passed an ordinance on Friday that would fine operators of so-called "rogue buses" who drop off migrants without notice and potentially impound their buses.

In a vote that took just minutes, the City Council granted its unanimous support for a measure that would place restrictions on buses and drivers coming into the city unannounced or without applications. A number of suburban communities have seen buses drop off migrants from the southern border in recent weeks as buses try to circumvent policies recently implemented by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. In multiple instances, migrants were told they had arrived in Chicago - despite being taken to cities at least 40 miles away.

Under the ordinance passed in McHenry, companies have several days to get a permit, and if they don't could face a penalty.

"They have to apply for a permit, and there’s five days in between that time," said Council Member Mike Koch, who represents the city's 6th Ward. "...And hopefully in that time we can redirect them where they want to go."

The ordinance calls for violators to face a $10,000 penalty, but some believe it should be even higher.

"We’re talking about human lives here. We’re talking about a $10,000 penalty," said Council Member Frank McClatchey, of McHenry's 3rd Ward. "I'd like to see this go up to 20 to 30K per incident. But that’s up to the county to decide."

Friday's public comments were relegated to one substitute teacher, who voiced concern for the youngest asylum-seekers who may potentially come through the suburbs. Others said they hoped to find a root cause of the migrant crisis and similar bus drop-offs, including a recent one in Kankakee where migrants were abandoned at a gas station after being told they had reached Chicago.

"Today's vote is treating a symptom to a much larger problem," said McHenry resident Marc Avelar.

McHenry isn't the first suburban community to crack down on bus companies.

The Aurora City Council last week passed an ordinance that calls for drivers and bus companies to notify the appropriate agency at least five days prior to a bus's arrival. Those who don't comply could be subjected to fines of up to $1,000 per passenger. Other municipalities, such as Elburn and Chicago Ridge, have implemented similar measures.