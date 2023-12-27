Chicago suburbs scramble as ‘rogue buses' drop off asylum seekers

As Chicago continues to see buses of asylum seekers arriving on a daily basis, numerous suburbs are also left passing ordinances as they too see drop-offs outside of protocols set by the city.

After Chicago passed an ordinance setting up protocols for the drop-offs, numerous buses have instead dropped off asylum seekers in nearby suburbs, including Kankakee, Westmont and Elburn.

In Elburn, asylum seekers were dropped off this week at a Metra stop, leaving the village scrambling to pass an ordinance to deal with the situation.

“The ordinance would put the obligation on the bus carrier to file an application to use that bus stop for any intercity bus traffic, which is pretty much what everybody else has done,” Village President Jeffrey Walter said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he has spoken to dozens of mayors and village presidents about the situation.

“I have a responsibility as mayor of the city of Chicago to continue to organize people and bring our systems together in order to bring some structure and some calm to this humanitarian crisis,” he said.

In Oak Park, the village has welcomed more than 150 migrants, but permanent housing is needed by the end of January, something that other suburbs also have expressed.

“We have no facilities,” Walters said. “Should a bus show up and people not decide to get on the train? We can’t force people to do that if they don’t want to.”

Johnson said that “multiple rogue buses” arrived over the Christmas holiday weekend and dropped off asylum seekers in random locations in violations of safety protocols.

In all, at least 95 buses have been cited in violence of Chicago’s ordinances, with two buses being impounded.