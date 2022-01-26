McDonald's ‘Menu Hacks' Available Later This Month: Here's What You Can Get

While many customers go to McDonald’s for a classic Big Mac or a Quarter Pounder With Cheese, more intrepid eaters have created some truly unique “menu hacks,” and the restaurant chain is showcasing a quartet of the creations beginning later this month.

The “menu hacks” will be available beginning on Jan. 31, and will only be on the menu for a limited time, the company announced this week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android to get the latest on the bitter cold— and choose the alerts you want.

The “hacked” items feature combinations of two or more iconic McDonald’s items, according to the company. When ordered, customers will get all the necessary ingredients to create the dishes themselves.

One of the items, known as the “Surf and Turf,” will only be available on the company’s mobile app. The sandwich combines a Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a double cheeseburger in what McDonald’s calls a combination of “undeniable classics.”

McDonald's

Another item is called the “Crunch Double,” and this one puts a double cheeseburger together with Chicken McNuggets. The sandwich is then topped off with the company’s signature barbeque sauce, completing the “sandwich plot twist.”

The final lunch and dinnertime offering is known as the “Land, Air and Sea,” and it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to figure out what this sandwich is comprised of. The sandwich that “covers all bases” includes a Big Mac, a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish.

The company will also offer a “menu hack” of a breakfast sandwich, combining a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and an order of hash browns.

The items will only be available for a limited time.