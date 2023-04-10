Customers at North Suburban McDonald's Band Together to Give Beloved Employee $6K

People might typically stop at McDonald's to quench their thirst or fill their stomachs, but that's not the only reason they visit.

In the northern suburbs, there's a specific reason, rather a special person, who keeps bringing people back.

Angel Cortez has worked at McDonald’s for over a decade and currently helms the drive-thru window at the location along Rand Road in Lake Zurich.

He befriends everyone that stops by; he typically asks them how they are doing and calls them "friend."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“When I come in McDonald’s I am so very happy, because I am going to see my customers,” Cortez said.

Customers told NBC 5 that he has been making them smile for 20 years, and he still isn't done yet.

“I have been coming to McDonald’s for years purposely not just to get a Diet Coke, but to see Angel because he brightens up our day,” said Lisa Lizak, who said she drives from Barrington just because of Cortez.

“Angel truly is an angel to the community,” said Deb Ackerson, another customer.

“I come to do my job because my customers are waiting on me, my customers need me,” Cortez said, speaking in Spanish.

His kind personality and hard work was repaid with a surprise on Monday.

Hundreds of customers, Cortez's "friends," and loved ones gathered at McDonald's to present him with a check of more than $6,000 for his stellar customer service.

“They do the same, so I am so very happy,” Cortez said. “It’s a big surprise for me, I never think winning this surprise.”

Aida Graff told NBC 5 News she started the fundraiser to show appreciation after hundreds praised Angel for his service. She said the initial goal was $200, but donations quickly surpassed that.

‘We raised the goal a couple of times and I stopped at $2,000, and it just keeps growing and growing, and it is still growing,” she said.

The gesture from his beloved customers has touched Cortez, just as he has touched the hearts of many.

“This is part of my job you know,” he said.

As always, he is thinking about not himself - but others.

“I don’t know what I am going to do with the money yet, but I plan to give back to the customers somehow,” he said, speaking in Spanish.