Officials Narrow Down Location Where Chicago House Party Was Held Despite Coronavirus

During Monday's daily coronavirus briefing, Mayor Lightfoot was asked about this weekend's massive house party in Chicago, responding it goes against everything she has been telling Chicagoans to do amid the coronavirus.

Lightfoot said that every person at the party caused a chain reaction of risk.

"Every single person who put themselves at risk, puts the next person at risk," Lightfoot said. "The next person that they come into contact with is at risk, and the next person that they come into contact with at risk."

The video appearing to be from Chicago's West Side has prompted strong reactions from Lightfoot on Twitter, where she blasted partygoers for putting everyone around them in danger.

“I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence,” the mayor tweeted. “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”

Lightfoot said in Monday's briefing that the exact location is still under investigation, but everyone involved holds responsibility.

State officials previously issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic and have asked Illinois residents to practice social distancing and wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.