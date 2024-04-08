Mayor Johnson to seek $70M more in funding for migrant crisis in an apparent reversal: sources

Two months after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson declined to add another $70 million for the city's migrant crisis, all signs point to Johnson changing his mind.

Aldermen have been notified of briefings this week to learn more about the city kicking in its share of a three-way funding deal between the city, state of Illinois and Cook County, NBC Chicago has learned.

In February, Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Chicago City Hall to sit down with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Johnson to find a dollar amount to care for migrants through the 2024 fiscal year.

Pritzker asked the Illinois General Assembly to approve $182 million from the state. Preckwinkle and Johnson, meanwhile, agreed to split the rest — $70 million each.

However, a week later, Johnson distanced himself from the deal, saying “I’m not aware” when he was asked repeatedly by reporters on Feb. 15.

Sources have told NBC Chicago that aldermen will be briefed on Wednesday and Thursday about Johnson’s intent to spend $70 million on the migrant crisis. The money in question is expected to come from federal COVID dollars.

The city has spent nearly 30% of the $1.9 billion share of federal funds, according to multiple published reports.

Ald. Bill Conway, who represents the 34th Ward, had earlier tried to propose an ordinance demanding oversight of how the COVID funds were spent, but he notes “that proposal was derailed to the Rules Committee.”

Conway said he has plenty of questions about the $70 million proposal.

Likewise, 30th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas said he wants to make sure there’s an audit done before the city spends federal funds on the migrant crisis. Plus, he's concerned it’s not the original intent of the resources.

Johnson's office did not respond to repeated questions about funding for the migrant crisis.