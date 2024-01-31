Mayor Johnson addresses shooting that left CPS student dead and two others wounded in Edgewater

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a press conference Wednesday night after the second fatal shooting outside a Chicago high school in less than a week.

The shooting, which left one teen dead and two others wounded, occurred in the 1200 block of West Thorndale Ave. near Nicholas Senn High School just after 3:35 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up and multiple individuals exited and opened fire.

Three teens, all males, were struck, with one of the victims later being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The teen killed was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 16-year-old Daveon Gibson.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A 16-year-old boy is currently hospitalized in "grave condition," according to police, while a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in good condition. All three victims were confirmed to be CPS students.

On Wednesday evening, Mayor Johnson spoke on the shooting, saying that the recent violence is "tearing at the fabric of the city."

"Whatever conflict whatever pain that you are expressing, this is not the way to do it," Johnson said.

The mayor was asked how parents should feel about their children's safety at school following another deadly shooting outside a CPS school, with Johnson saying that "acts of terror" weren't going to disrupt the livelihoods of Chicagoans.

"My children will be in school tomorrow. And children across the city will be in schools tomorrow. Then we're gonna do everything in our power to make sure that our young people are safe. But we're also going to make sure that we bring these individuals to justice. We're also going to make sure that we get at the root cause of these of this violence," Johnson said.

CPD Supt. Snelling said there is no evidence that Wednesday's shooting and last week's fatal shooting outside a high school in the Loop are connected, adding that police believe Wednesday's shooting to be a targeted incident.

"We all need to hold these violent criminals accountable for their actions. What we have to start thinking about are the victims in this situation because when someone is shot when someone is killed, it doesn't just affect that particular victim," Snelling said.

Resources will be available for affected students at Senn High School tomorrow, according to Snelling.