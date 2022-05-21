Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vacant Resort in St. Charles

Firefighters from multiple departments are responding to a massive fire at a vacant resort in suburban St. Charles, authorities and witnesses said Saturday evening.
Details weren't immediately available, but at approximately 5 p.m., the St. Charles Police Department confirmed firefighters were on scene of the vacant Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St.
Multiple videos on social media showed flames pouring from at least one building and smoke billowing into the sky. Some people reported seeing smoke from several miles away. The Pheasant Run Resort served the suburban community for decades, but closed in 2020 after an attempt to auction it off failed, according to the Kane County Chronicle.
Additional information, including a possible cause of the fire or if anyone was injured, remained unclear Saturday evening.
