Little Village

Mass shooting at prayer vigil leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

The shooting occurred Saturday night at approximately 10:08 p.m., police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police are investigating after a shooting at a prayer vigil left one person dead and six others injured Saturday night.

According to authorities, a group was gathered in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue at approximately 10:08 p.m. when a Jeep pulled up in front of a residence. An individual then got out of the vehicle and opened fire, police said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In all, seven people were hit by gunfire. A 32-year-old man, identified by Cook County authorities as Froylan Garcia, was shot multiple times and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A total of six others were also struck by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals. All were initially listed in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

There is no suspect in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Little Village
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us