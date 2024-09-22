Mass shooting at prayer vigil leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Chicago police are investigating after a shooting at a prayer vigil left one person dead and six others injured Saturday night.

According to authorities, a group was gathered in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue at approximately 10:08 p.m. when a Jeep pulled up in front of a residence. An individual then got out of the vehicle and opened fire, police said.

In all, seven people were hit by gunfire. A 32-year-old man, identified by Cook County authorities as Froylan Garcia, was shot multiple times and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A total of six others were also struck by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals. All were initially listed in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

There is no suspect in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.