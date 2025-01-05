Chicago Winter

Map: Where to expect snow as winter storm targets part of Illinois

The winter storm moving across the Central Plains will bring heavy snow bands to Illinois, with potential impacts in the Chicago area

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Editor's note: Find the latest updates on the approaching snowstorm here.

Communities across a large part of Illinois will likely experience heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions as a major winter storm pummels this Midwest this weekend.

However, those in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana will mainly be in the clear.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, "there will be a sharp gradient of significantly lower totals on the northern edge" of the system. For those on the southern edge, ice and potentially severe weather are more likely.

The winter storm system is set to move across the Central Plains this weekend, dumping heavy snow in parts of Illinois early Sunday, with "big impacts" downstate, Jeanes said.

Forecast models show the possibility of 18 inches in the south central portion of the state. For example, snowfall totals are expected to range between 8 and 16 inches in Springfield, according to the NWS.

Map of the winter storm forecast

So where can you expect the most snow?

Here's a look at the latest projections, as of Saturday afternoon:

In St. Louis, the National Weather Service warned of hazardous weekend travel conditions associated with the storm, with snow-covered roads and freezing rain possible.

"Avoid all unnecessary travel, be prepared if your power goes out, & stay informed," the NWS stated.

The snowstorm will also impact Indiana, with a winter storm warning slated to take effect at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Five to 11 inches of snow are expected across much of central Indiana, with locally higher amounts possible, according to the NWS.

While details on timing remained uncertain Saturday afternoon, meteorologists said precipitation should remain all snow along and north of Interstate 70, with a period of sleet to the south.

