Man's Body Pulled From Chicago River; Police Conduct Death Investigation

A man's body was pulled from the Chicago River Thursday morning, sparking a death investigation from authorities.

The body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Columbus Drive.

Details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear and the identity of the body has not been released.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending an autopsy.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The incident marks the second body to be found in the Chicago River this week.

On Tuesday, a body was pulled from the river in a North Side forest preserve as authorities were investigating a missing person case.

Both cases come amid heightened awareness surrounding recent drownings in and around the city, though police have said there is not believed to be a connection.

Check back for more on this developing story.