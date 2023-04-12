Missing Persons

Body Found in Chicago River at Forest Preserve Amid Missing Person Investigation: Police

The case was handed over to Illinois State Police for a death investigation

A body was found in the Chicago River at a city forest preserve Tuesday evening as authorities were investigation a missing person case, police said.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County Police said it was assisting the Chicago Police Department in a missing person investigating, adding officers and dogs to search along the North Branch Trail at Caldwell Woods, at 6767 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

The search continued into the evening before authorities said a body was found in the water of the North Branch of the Chicago River.

The case was handed over to Illinois State Police for a death investigation.

Illinois State Police said it was contacted around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

"The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time," the agency told NBC 5 in a statement.

Check back for more on this developing story.

