Man Wielding Samurai Sword Shot and Killed After Lunging at DeKalb Police: Authorities

Police in DeKalb shot and killed a man who approached officers with a Samurai Sword and pointed the weapon at them early Monday, authorities said.

The incident began at approximately 2:45 a.m. when officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Tilton Park Drive.

A woman had called police and advised that a man inside the home had been drinking, was armed with a Samurai Sword and threatened to both kill her and attack officers, DeKalb police said in a Facebook post.

Officers escorted the women to a safe location, at which point they initiated numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect. Officers were able to talk to the suspect through the door, eventually convincing him to open it to speak with them, police said.

However, the suspect grabbed the Samurai Sword and "advanced toward officers with the weapon over his head and pointed at" police. Responding officers ordered the man to drop the weapon several times, and when he refused to comply, deployed a taser and bean bag projectile, authorities said.

At one point, an officer fired their weapon, striking the suspect in the upper torso. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and pronounced dead.

NBC 5 has yet to independently confirm the events provided by police.

The man's identity is being held pending family notification. In line with department policy, the officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative duty until an investigation is complete.