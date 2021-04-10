Man Who Was With Adam Toledo at Time of Police Shooting Hit With Felony Gun Charges

A 21-year-old man who was outside with Adam Toledo when the 13-year-old was fatally shot by Chicago police nearly two weeks ago is expected in court Saturday on felony gun charges in connection with the incident.

Ruben Roman was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, as well as endangerment of a child and violating probation, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Friday in Maywood after skipping his court date for an unrelated weapons case.

Police said Roman was standing with Adam early March 29 in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when officers responded to reports of gunfire and chased them down an alley.

An officer fired shots during an “armed confrontation” and struck Adam in the chest, killing him.

Roman has already been charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and slated for a May court date on that charge.

Roman is due in bond court on the felony charges Saturday afternoon.

Adam’s funeral was held Friday.

Chicago police leaders have canceled days off for officers next week as they prepare for possible demonstrations. The Toledo family will be shown police video of the shooting before it is released publicly, officials have said.